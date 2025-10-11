Mumbai: DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Racket at CSMI Airport; 11 Arrested Including Airport Staff and Foreign Nationals

In a major crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has exposed a large-scale gold smuggling racket at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Acting on specific intelligence, the agency seized 10.03 kilograms of smuggled gold worth ₹12.58 crore, arresting 11 individuals, including airport staff and foreign nationals, involved in the operation.

According to DRI officials, the gold was ingeniously concealed in oval-shaped wax capsules, each filled with fine 24-carat gold dust. The racket allegedly operated with the collusion of certain airport employees and had international links.

The DRI received credible inputs that Santosh Kanojia, a CSMIA employee, was involved in smuggling gold and was set to hand over a consignment to syndicate members outside the airport on October 10, 2025.

A surveillance team was deployed near the staff entry/exit gate ‘P6’, where officials intercepted Kanojia and another staffer, Rahul Jadhav. During questioning, Kanojia initially denied any involvement but later admitted that he had handed over gold-filled capsules to Jadhav.

A search of Rahul Jadhav led to the recovery of three wax-coated oval capsules, wrapped in red adhesive tape and filled with gold. Jadhav revealed that he had been instructed by Kanojia to collect the capsules from a transit passenger.

Following Kanojia’s interrogation, the DRI apprehended a transit passenger identified as Mohammad Rafiq Mohammad Rimshan from the departure area. Both Rimshan and Kanojia confessed to exchanging the capsules inside the international departure terminal.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Anil Gurushant Arman, an employee of Uttam Udaan Tours & Travels at CSMIA, who was waiting to collect additional capsules. Acting swiftly, officials caught two more foreign transit passengers—Mohammad Kamal Hussain (Bangladesh passport holder) and Mohammad Sajid Mohammad Shaliheen (Sri Lankan passport holder)—red-handed while handing over capsules to Arman.

Two capsules were recovered from Kamal Hussain and three from Shaliheen. Both admitted that they had arrived from Dubai as transit passengers and were involved in smuggling gold with the help of airport insiders.

Based on Jadhav’s disclosures, five more foreign transit passengers were intercepted. DRI officials recovered 18 additional oval capsules from their possession, bringing the total seizure to 24 capsules containing over 10 kilograms of pure gold.

In total, 11 individuals have been arrested, including 8 foreign transit passengers and 3 airport-related staff—Santosh Kanojia, Rahul Jadhav, and Anil Arman.

A government-approved valuer confirmed that the seized material was 24-carat gold dust, valued at ₹12,58,76,500, and that the accused attempted to evade customs duty of approximately ₹4.4 crore.

All accused have been booked under Sections 135(1)(A) and 135(1)(B) of the Customs Act, 1962, for cognizable and non-bailable offences. The DRI informed the court that the racket has international links involving hawala operators and gold buyers, and further investigation is underway to trace other key members of the syndicate.

During court proceedings, defence lawyer Arun Gupta stated that the accused were presented before the court at midnight, following which they were remanded to judicial custody. Another defence lawyer, Altaf Qureshi, added that while the DRI sought custody of three accused, the court rejected the plea and sent them to judicial remand.