Mumbai: DRI Nabs Passenger With Ganja Worth Rs 5 Crore at CSMI Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a significant seizure of ganja worth Rs 5 crore from an Indian air passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Acting on specific intelligence, officials from the DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit intercepted the passenger upon his arrival from Bangkok on Monday.

During a thorough inspection of the passenger's luggage, DRI officials discovered nine vacuum-packed silver-colored packets, each bearing different fruit markings. Upon closer examination, these packets were found to contain a greenish substance in lump form, totaling 5.34 kg in weight.

A field test using an NDPS (narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances) test kit confirmed the presence of ganja (cannabis) in the seized substance. Subsequently, the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and presented before a local court, where he was remanded to judicial custody.