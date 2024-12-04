Mumbai: DRI Seizes 16 kg Mephedrone, Rs 1.93 Crore Cash; Five Arrested

Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted a major operation to intercept a drug smuggling attempt involving Mephedrone, a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985. The seized 16 kg of mephedrone is worth around Rs 24 Crore in the market.

The operation unfolded on December 3, when officers tracked two passengers traveling by bus from Hyderabad to Mumbai. Upon intercepting the suspects in the early hours, a search of their baggage revealed 16 kg of a white powdered substance, which preliminary testing confirmed to be Mephedrone.

In subsequent follow-up actions, the DRI apprehended three more individuals in Mumbai, identified as middlemen and receivers in the operation. Additionally, officials recovered Rs 1.93 crore in cash during searches conducted in connection with the case.

A total of 16 kg of Mephedrone and Rs 1.93 crore in cash were seized, and five individuals were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The seizure comes as the DRI celebrates its 67th Foundation Day. Reaffirming its commitment to combating drug trafficking and organized crime, the agency emphasized its dedication to safeguarding the nation from such illicit activities.