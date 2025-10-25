Mumbai: Driver Climbs Tree Outside Vidhan Bhavan to Protest Traffic Fine (Watch Video)

Mumbai witnessed a bizarre protest on Saturday morning when a cab driver climbed a tree outside the Vidhan Bhavan to protest against a fine imposed by the traffic police. The dramatic episode continued for nearly two hours before police managed to bring the man down safely.

According to reports, around 10 a.m., chaos erupted outside the Vidhan Bhavan when a man suddenly climbed a tree and refused to come down. Shouting from the top, he declared that he would jump and end his life because the traffic police had fined him.

Soon, a large crowd gathered at the spot. Despite repeated appeals from the police, the man refused to climb down. Fire brigade personnel and local police reached the scene, but every time officers tried to approach him, he threatened to jump off the tree, putting officials in a fix.

After several failed attempts to pacify him, Senior Police Inspector Satish Gaikwad of the Cuffe Parade Police Station personally climbed the tree and tried to calm the protester. Speaking to him patiently, Gaikwad assured him that his grievances would be heard and his problems resolved. Eventually, through persuasion and tact, Gaikwad managed to convince the man to come down safely.

Once on the ground, police immediately detained him and took him to the Cuffe Parade Police Station. The incident, which began around 10 a.m., concluded around noon.

The protester has been identified as Sampat Choramale (32), a driver of a private app-based taxi service residing in the Dongri area. Police said he was under the influence of alcohol and was incoherently rambling during the protest.

“He was saying that traffic police fined him unfairly and that Marathi people are not allowed to set up stalls,” said Inspector Gaikwad. “He appeared mentally unstable and intoxicated. We have conducted his medical examination, and further action will be taken based on the report,” he added.

Senior Traffic Police Inspector Yogesh Chavan clarified that no punitive action had been taken against Sampat before this incident. “He seems to be mentally disturbed and lives on the pavement while driving a private cab for a living. We have summoned the vehicle owner for further inquiry,” Chavan stated.