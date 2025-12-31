Mumbai Drug Crackdown 2025: Narcotics Worth Over Rs 800 Crore Seized, Major Syndicates Crushed, Says DCP ANC Navnath Dhavale

Mumbai Police recorded a major breakthrough against the narcotics trade in 2025, seizing drugs valued at more than Rs 800 crore under the NDPS Act. According to officials, the crackdown led to the arrest of several habitual offenders, including two repeat criminals and four individuals allegedly running an international drug network from Dubai. DCP of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Navnath Dhavale, stated that sustained enforcement efforts significantly weakened organised syndicates operating in the city. Official data shows that between January 1 and December 21, narcotics worth Rs 814.17 crore were confiscated across Mumbai, dealing a decisive blow to the drug mafia.

Police records further revealed that 7,372 cases were registered during the year, resulting in the arrest of 6,628 accused. Senior officers said the scale of action caused extensive disruption to supply chains, with multiple large rackets collapsing entirely. One major focus was mephedrone, commonly referred to by codewords such as “aunty” within trafficking circles. Through technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, investigators decoded these terms and seized over 275 kilograms of the synthetic drug. As many as 376 smugglers linked to MD trafficking were taken into custody during multiple coordinated operations across the city.

The enforcement drive also resulted in significant recoveries of other narcotics. Police seized 10.949 kilograms of cocaine worth approximately Rs 84.40 crore and recovered more than 1,340 kilograms of ganja valued at over Rs 44 crore. Large consignments of cough syrup containing heroin, charas and codeine were also intercepted. Authorities emphasised that action was not restricted to traffickers alone, as consumption-related offences were aggressively pursued. Of the total cases, 6,276 involved drug use, leading to 5,242 arrests, along with the seizure of 15,341 strips of Alprazolam and Nitravet tablets.