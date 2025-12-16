Mumbai: Drunk Dumper Owner Attacks Police Personnel at Borivali Police Station; Case Registered

Chaos prevailed at Borivali Police Station late Monday night after a dumper owner, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, abused, threatened and assaulted police personnel. Following the incident, Borivali police registered a case against the accused under multiple serious sections, including obstructing government officials in the discharge of duty. Earlier, a similar incident of an attack on police personnel was reported in Kandivali on December 14.

According to police, police constable Vilas Kashinath Vispute (39) had reported for night patrol duty at the police station at around 8 pm on December 14. At around 12.15 am on December 15, a road accident occurred at the Don Bosco signal, where a dumper rammed into a car, causing damage to the vehicle. The car driver, Yash Dinesh Doshi (30), brought the dumper driver to the police station to lodge a complaint. When police asked for the dumper’s documents, the driver called his owner.

At around 2.30 am, the dumper owner stormed into the police station in an aggressive manner and began banging his hands on the duty desk, questioning why action was being taken against his vehicle. When Sub-Inspector Sagar Dhumal explained the accident procedure as per rules, the accused allegedly used obscene language and started threatening the police personnel. Identifying himself as Guddu Mansuri, he claimed he owned several dumpers and that neither the police nor the courts could harm him.

The accused allegedly grabbed the collars of the on-duty policemen and threatened to strip them of their uniforms. When police tried to pacify him, he became more aggressive and assaulted Sub-Inspector Sagar Dhumal, constable Gavli and other police personnel. He also forcefully pulled and pushed constable Vilas Vispute. Police then used force to bring the situation under control.

During interrogation, the accused identified himself as Salman alias Guddu Akhtar Mansuri (24). A medical examination confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Borivali police have registered a case against him for obstructing government work, assaulting police personnel, issuing threats and using abusive language. Further investigation is underway.