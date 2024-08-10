Mumbai: Duo Arrested for Making Reels Inside Motorman's Cabin at Kasara Station

The Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested two individuals for trespassing into the motorman's cabin of a stationary local train at Kasara station. The accused, identified as Raja Himmat Yerwal, 20, and Ritesh Hiralal Jadhav, 18, both residents of Nashik, were involved in the incident on July 25, 2024. One of them entered the motorman’s cabin of suburban train number 95410, parked at Platform 4 of Kasara station, while the other filmed the act. The video was later uploaded on social media.

Central Railway’s RPF team, in collaboration with the Cyber Cell, apprehended the duo from Nashik on August 8, 2024. During questioning, the accused admitted to entering the motorman’s cabin to create content for social media. They were subsequently arrested and charged under sections 145(b) and 147 of the CrPC.

“There is a zero-tolerance policy towards trespassing and unauthorized access, and this action serves as a strong warning to offenders,” said a Central Railway official.

This incident is one of several recent cases of a similar nature, including a case involving Northern Railway, where Gulzar Sheikh was arrested by the RPF for tampering with railway tracks to make videos.

The Central Railway reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and urged the public not to engage in acts that could endanger safety, disrupt railway operations, or violate Railway Laws and Rules. “Offenders will face strict legal action,” the official added.

Railways also requests that all citizens and passengers report any such activities on railway premises by contacting the mobile number 9004410735 or dialing 139 immediately.