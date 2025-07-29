Mumbai: ED Raids at Multiple Locations, Including at Residence of Ex-Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar in Illegal Construction Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, July 29, including at the residence of former Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar, in a case linked to the construction of 41 illegal buildings in the Nalasopara area. According to the news agency IANS, the ED search operation was launched at around 6 am today.

This comes a day after Pawar was transferred. Central investigative agencies said they are currently raiding 12 different locations connected to Pawar.

Vasai, Maharashtra: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations, including the residence of former Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anilkumar Pawar. The search operation began around 6 AM and is linked to the case of 41 illegal buildings in… pic.twitter.com/qtUejAWX7m — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2025

In May this year, the ED, along with the Mumbai Police, conducted raids at 13 locations across Mumbai and Hyderabad under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and seized Rs 9.04 crores in cash and Rs 23.25 crores worth of jewellery.

ED initiated an investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by the Mira Bhayandar Police Commissionerate against builders, local henchmen, and others.