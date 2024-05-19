Mumbai: Elderly Couple In Kandivali Ends Lives Due to Alleged Financial Distress

The incident of a couple's suicide has brought immense sorrow to the Kandivali area. A 61-year-old husband and his 57-year-old wife ended their lives, and while the official reason behind this double suicide has not been determined, it is believed to be linked to mental depression stemming from financial difficulties. A suicide note found at the scene stated that they took this drastic step of their own volition.

The couple, identified as Pramod Vasudev Chonkar and Arpita Pramod Chonkar, were discovered deceased in their flat in Kandivali, Mumbai. The discovery occurred after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from their flat, prompting concerns. They resided alone in Anubhuti Society, Arya Chanakyanagar, and did not have any children.

Responding to the report, the Samtanagar police arrived at the scene and, upon entering the flat by breaking the door, found Pramod hanging from the fan with a nylon rope, while Arpita was found lying next to him, also deceased. Both bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition and infested with insects.

The police have sent both bodies for post-mortem examination. While Pramod's cause of death was determined to be suicide by hanging, the official cause of Arpita's death remains undetermined. The police are exploring whether she may have consumed pesticide or if Pramod strangled her before taking his own life.

The police have initiated investigations into the matter, and the exact cause of Pramod's death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is obtained. A note found at the scene, authored by Pramod, cited mental depression as the reason behind their decision to end their lives. Initial inquiries suggest that financial troubles may have been a contributing factor to their mental distress. In light of these findings, the Samtanagar police have registered two separate Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) and have commenced further investigation into the matter.