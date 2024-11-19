Mumbai Elections 2024: 76 Polling Stations Marked as Critical for Voter Turnout
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 19, 2024 01:23 PM2024-11-19T13:23:57+5:302024-11-19T13:27:48+5:30
As the voting day nears, efforts are underway in Mumbai to ensure smooth and inclusive polling. Municipal Commissioner and Chief Electoral Officer Bhushan Gagrani announced that 76 polling stations in Mumbai and its suburbs, which recorded less than 10% voter turnout in the previous elections, have been declared critical. Of these, 13 are in the city division, while 63 are in the suburban areas. These stations were identified based on six criteria outlined by the Election Commission, with priority measures in place to boost voter participation this year.
With the campaign phase concluded, the municipal administration has ramped up preparations for the elections. Strict rules have been enforced for campaign booths near polling stations:
- Booths must be located at least 200 meters away from polling stations.
- Only one table and two chairs are permitted at each booth.
- Campaign materials displaying the candidate's symbol or identity are prohibited at the booths.
To maintain law and order, 25,696 police officers and personnel have been deployed, with at least five staff members assigned to each polling station. Gagrani confirmed that no polling station has been marked sensitive this year.
Polling stations across the city and suburbs will offer a range of facilities to ensure a comfortable and inclusive voting experience:
- Drinking water, toilets, waiting rooms, and seating arrangements.
- Wheelchairs, ramps, and Handicapped (volunteers to assist disabled voters).
- Dustbins, fans, adequate lighting, and directional signage.
- Medical kits for emergencies.
- Free transportation for voters with disabilities at 1,284 locations, facilitated by 70 vehicles in Mumbai city and 927 vehicles in suburban districts.
|Details
|City Division
|Suburban Division
|Polling Place
|671
|1,414
|Polling Stations
|1,538
|7,579
|Women-Led Stations
|12
|26
|Youth-Led Stations
|12
|26
|Handi caped-Led Stations
|8
|0
|Ballot Units
|3,041
|11,313
|Control Units
|3,041
|9,079
|VVPAT Machines
|3,294
|9,837
|Deputy Staff
|11,585
|35,231
|Sub-Inspectors
|639
|1,602
|Home Polling Staff
|2,154
|4,118
Voter Demographics
Mumbai has a total of 1,02,29,708 registered voters, with 25,43,610 in the city division and 76,86,098 in the suburban division.
|Category
|City Division
|Suburban Division
|Males
|13,66,904
|41,01,457
|Females
|11,77,462
|35,83,803
|Third-Gender
|244
|838
|Overseas Voters
|407
|1,881
|Handi caped Voters
|6,387
|17,540
|Voters Above 85 Years
|53,991
|92,868
|Service Voters
|388
|1,087
Mumbai and whole Maharashtra is all set to cast their vote for Assembly election 2024 on November 2oth Wednesday. The result of these election will be out on 23rd November 2024.