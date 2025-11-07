Mumbai EOW Arrests Andheri Businessman in ₹50-Crore Land Scam; Accused Involved in Forged Land Deals

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has made a major breakthrough in a ₹50-crore land scam by arresting a 39-year-old businessman from Andheri (West). The accused, identified as Sandeep Babulal Gada, a furniture and plywood trader residing at Awaez Heights on S.V. Road, was arrested after the police found substantial evidence linking him to fraudulent land transactions and manipulation of property documents.

According to EOW officials, Gada played a key role in preparing forged papers and facilitating fake land deals. He is also suspected of being involved in securing illegal construction permissions using fabricated documents. The accused will be produced before the Esplanade Court on Friday. Police officials said the investigation is still underway to identify others involved in the financial fraud.

The case came to light after Alfred Almeida, a resident of Malad (West), lodged a complaint at the Bangur Nagar Police Station. In his complaint, Almeida alleged that between 2006 and June 2025, a group of individuals conspired to cheat him of crores of rupees through fraudulent property transactions. Following a preliminary inquiry, the police registered an FIR in the case on August 22, 2025.

During the investigation, it was revealed that land located in Valnai village, Borivali (Survey No. 36) was illegally acquired through forged documents. Using these fake papers, the accused allegedly managed to obtain building permissions and even started construction activity on the disputed plot.

The EOW probe has also exposed links between the scam and several companies and individuals. Those named include shareholders of Mural Builders and Developers — Mohammad Akhtar Mohammad Ishaq Shaikh, Ketan Patel, Sagar Patel, and Vimal Patel — as well as Manoj Rawat, partner of Master Civil Construction, along with his family members, Shamsuddin Qureshi, and several others.

Police have booked the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including offences related to abetment, cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and intimidation. The EOW is now examining the financial trail to trace the flow of illicit funds and to uncover the complete network behind the scam.