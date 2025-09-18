Mumbai EOW Files 1,000-Page Chargesheet Against IPS Officer’s Husband in Rs 7.42 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a 1,000-page chargesheet against IPS Officer's husband Purushottam Chavan for allegedly duping a Surat-based textile trader to the tune of ₹7.42 crore. Chavan is accused of luring the victim with promises of contracts for supplying T-shirts and hoodies to the Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik, as well as facilitating land deals and development rights certificates.

According to police sources, the chargesheet includes witness statements and details of financial transactions from several bank accounts. Two criminal cases are already registered against Chavan with the EOW, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the money trail.

The complaint was lodged by 48-year-old businessman Rausaheb Desai, who runs a textile business in Surat. Based on his complaint, the EOW filed an FIR and subsequently submitted the chargesheet before the Esplanade Court on Wednesday. Notably, the chargesheet has been filed only against Chavan so far.

As per the complaint, between March 2015 and April 2024, Chavan and his associates cheated Desai and other businessmen by promising government quota land at concessional rates and offering to secure General Development Rights Certificates (GRCs) from Pune and Thane Municipal Corporations. He also allegedly took money by assuring a supply contract with the police academy. Investigations revealed that the money was directly deposited into Chavan’s personal bank accounts.

The total fraud is estimated at ₹7.42 crore, and the ED is simultaneously tracking the flow of funds.

Chavan is the husband of senior police officer. She was earlier summoned by the EOW and had once appeared for questioning in connection with the case. Sources said that apart from Chavan, no other accused has been named yet.