Mumbai Faces Water Crisis as Dam Levels Drop Below 8%

Water levels in all seven Mumbai dams are plummeting, with storage dropping below 8% on Sunday. To address the crisis, the state government authorized tapping into reserve stocks from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams. The Upper Vaitarna reserve is already being utilized, while Bhatsa, with only 3.5% water left, will soon follow suit. Mumbaikars now rely on these reserve stocks for water supply.

As temperatures soar, anticipation for rain builds amidst dwindling dam water levels. Mumbai's seven crucial water sources, including Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa, are down to a mere 7.59% storage, the lowest in three years. Together, they hold just 1,09,890 million litres. Contrasting with 12.28% last year and 17.03% the year before, the current situation underscores the urgent need for replenishment.

Mumbai's daily water intake exceeds 3,800 million litres, with just one percent of that catering to three days of demand, or 12-13% monthly. Evaporation due to the scorching sun adds pressure, compounded by delayed rains in June. With dam levels plummeting, reliance on reserves becomes imperative. The state greenlights Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to tap into reserve stocks, with 1,37,000 million litres from Bhatsa and 91,130 million litres from Upper Vaitarna. All this must be utilized by July's end to avert a crisis.

As dam levels dwindle, the need for reserve water becomes urgent. Upper Vaitarna dam has hit zero storage, prompting officials to tap into reserves. Similarly, Bhatsa dam, a major supplier with just 3.33% water left, will likely utilize its reserves within days to sustain Mumbai's daily intake of over 1,850 million litres.

The water levels in the dams are as follows:

Upper Vaitarna: 0%

Modak Sagar: 15.57%

Tansa: 26.12%

Central Vaitarna: 10.43%

Bhatsa: 3.33%

Vihar: 20.16%

Tulsi: 28.7%

Given the diminishing levels, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented a 10% water cut effective from June 5, alongside a previous 5% cut since May 30. This measure extends to Thane, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, and surrounding villages. The civic authorities urge residents to conserve water conscientiously.



