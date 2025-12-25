Mumbai: Fake Delhi IPS Officer Arrested in Job Scam; Two Associates Wanted

The MHB Police have arrested a man posing as a Delhi-based IPS officer who was wanted in multiple cheating cases. The accused has been identified as Nilesh Kashiram Rathod, who is currently in police custody in connection with the fraud. During the investigation, the involvement of two more associates—Sachin Krishna Sawant and Karan Singhania—has come to light. Both have been declared wanted in the case.

According to police, the gang allegedly duped several people by luring them with promises of government jobs in the Central Excise Department. The complainant, Prakash Narendra Udeshi, is a real estate businessman residing with his family in Dahisar. He owns a private office at Sai Krupa Mall in Dahisar.

Udeshi was acquainted with Sachin Sawant for the past three years. Sawant introduced Rathod as a Delhi-based IPS officer with strong connections in the Home Ministry and claimed he could secure a constable’s job for Udeshi’s son in the Central Excise Department. Initially sceptical, Udeshi was later convinced after Sawant claimed to have travelled to Delhi and arranged jobs for several youths earlier.

Sawant assured that a fixed amount would be charged for the job and promised to return the money with interest if the job did not materialise. Subsequently, Udeshi decided to meet Rathod. They met at the ITC Grand Maratha Hotel in Santacruz, where Rathod was accompanied by Karan Singhania. After discussions, the accused filled out a job application form for Udeshi’s son and informed him that a minimum of ₹10 lakh would be required.

As agreed, Udeshi paid ₹8 lakh in instalments to Rathod and Singhania. A few days later, his son was sent to JJ Hospital for a medical examination. After the medical, the accused claimed the job process was complete and that the son would soon be required to join the Central Excise Department in Odisha.

On November 29, 2023, Rathod called Udeshi and asked him to bring his son to Odisha. They travelled there and found several other youths who had arrived for job-related purposes. Later, Rathod informed them that the joining would take place in December, following which they returned to Mumbai.

However, even after two years, the job was not provided. In November 2024, Rathod handed over a copy of a purported movement order and demanded the remaining ₹2 lakh. Udeshi refused to pay until his son was actually appointed. Despite repeated calls from Rathod and Singhania insisting that the work was done, the remaining amount was not paid. Udeshi then demanded the return of the ₹8 lakh already paid, but neither the money was refunded nor was the job provided.

Subsequently, Udeshi realised that the documents related to the job appointment were fake. He then lodged a complaint against Rathod, Sawant and Singhania. After verification, the police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against all three.

Following the registration of the offence, police launched a search operation and arrested Nilesh Rathod, the fake IPS officer from Delhi. During interrogation, Rathod admitted to committing the fraud with the help of Sawant and Singhania. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody.

Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain how many people were cheated by Rathod by posing as an IPS officer and how much money was collected from job aspirants.