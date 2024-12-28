Mumbai FDA Allows Homeopathy Doctors to Prescribe Allopathic Medicines; IMA Opposes Decision

The Mumbai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a circular permitting homeopathic doctors to prescribe allopathic medicines to their patients. However, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) strongly opposing the FDA's directive. According to a release from the FDA, only homeopathy doctors who have completed the 'Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology,' a one-year program from a government-approved medical college, will be allowed to prescribe allopathic medicines.

This decision addresses a long-standing demand from the homeopathy community. However, the IMA has expressed opposition and plans to challenge the move in court. A senior official from the Directorate of AYUSH, which oversees homeopathy, stated that there are 80,000 homeopathy doctors in the state, with 10,000 having completed the course. These qualified practitioners will be authorized to prescribe a limited range of 20 to 22 allopathic medicines.

Dr. Raman Ghungralekar, Director of the AYUSH department, stated that many villages, where homeopathy doctors are prevalent, will now be allowed to prescribe allopathic medicines.

In response, Dr. Santosh Kadam, President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra, expressed strong opposition, saying, "We had already taken legal action against the earlier decision to allow homeopathy doctors to practice allopathy. We will appeal against the FDA’s recent decision in court as well. It is not appropriate for a one-year course to grant permission to practice allopathy."

