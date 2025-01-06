Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at 12-Storey Skypan Apartments in Andheri (Watch Video)

Published: January 6, 2025 11:31 PM

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at 12-Storey Skypan Apartments in Andheri (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a flat at the 12-storey building named Skypan Apartments, located off Link Road, opposite Laxmi Industrial Estate in Mumbai's Andheri West on Monday evening, December 6. After receiving the information, emergency services, like firefighters and local police, reached the spot. 

Five fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the fire scene to douse the raging blaze, which was brought under control after several hours. According to the information, ba blaze erupted around 10 pm.

Visuals From Building

Video shared by social media users shows a blaze erupting in a top flat of the high-rise apartment. A blanket of smoke and huge flames came out from the window.

More details are awaited.

