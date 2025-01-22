Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Navnit Motors in Kalina

A fire broke out on the first-floor office of Navnit Motors, a car dealer's office, in the Kalina area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning. According to the information, the incident was reported at around 7.45 am to the fire department.

Fire breaks out at car dealer's office in Kalina area of Mumbai; no casualty reported: Fire brigade — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2025

After receiving the information, the Mumbai Fire Bridge Department reached the spot and a firefighting operation was underway at the spot. There are no reports of any injuries or casualties yet. More details are awaited.