Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out on 28th Floor of Kandivali High-Rise; No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

Mumbai Fire News: A massive fire erupted on the 28th floor of a 36-storey residential building in Kandivali East on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. According to the PTI reports, the blaze was reported at 7.54 pm at the Gokul Concorde building. Four fire engines and other Mumbai Fire Brigade vehicles were rushed to the site to control the flames.

No injuries were reported so far. The cause of the fire has not been determined. The fire was confined to the 28th floor. Authorities said the situation is under control and residents are being monitored for safety.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire broke out on an open ground in Goregaon East. The blaze affected dry shrubs, grass, plastic waste, and scrap material over about 4,000 square feet. Fire crews, police personnel, a 108 ambulance, and BMC ward staff responded. The fire was contained without any casualties.

(With inputs from agencies)