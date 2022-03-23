Mumbai Fire Brigade set to hire 900 firefighters

In a major development, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is undertaking a massive recruitment drive. The MFB has issued a recruitment notice for 900 new firefighters. A candidate must have cleared Class XII to be eligible for the post. According to a Indian Express report, he fire brigade has received over 1,000 applications for the posts. Eligible candidates will go through a selection process, including a written examination.

Those clearing the exam will be required to undergo a field test, which includes a heavy vehicle driving test, and a final medical test. The report further adds, 30 per cent of the posts have been reserved for women. The selected candidates will go through six months of training before final recruitment.At present, there are 35 fire stations and 18 mini fire stations under six fire command centres. There are more than 258 fire vehicles like fire engines, jumbo water tankers and ladder vans.

