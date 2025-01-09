Mumbai: Firing and Gold Theft Near CSMT Solved Using GPS and CCTV Footage

Mumbai Police have successfully cracked the case of firing and the theft of gold worth lakhs near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Two accused have been arrested, while the search for two others is ongoing. According to senior officials, the case was solved using GPS tracking technology embedded in the stolen bag and footage from CCTV cameras.

How the Case Was Solved

The stolen bag containing gold was equipped with a GPS chip, which the accused were unaware of. After the robbery, the police began tracking the chip and analyzed CCTV footage for clues. This led them to Kiran Dhanawade in the Kalbadevi area, who was subsequently arrested. Based on his information, the second accused, Haroon Noor Mohammed Madia, was apprehended from the Dongri area.

Details of the Incident

On the night of January 6, around 10:30 PM, three individuals carrying a bag containing gold worth ₹47 lakh were heading toward the CSMT station. Two accused, who were already waiting at the location, opened fire on them and fled with the bag. In the attack, a 16-year-old boy, who was carrying the bag on a bike, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Investigations also revealed that two other accomplices were tailing the victims and providing real-time updates to the attackers. The police are actively searching for these two absconding suspects.

The case highlights the crucial role of technology and swift police action in solving high-profile crimes in the city.