Mumbai: First Phase of Underground Metro from Aarey to BKC to Begin from April

Mumbai: The first phase of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3, the country's first underground metro, will be operational in April. It is the first phase from Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and has 10 stations. This service will enable Mumbaikars in the Western suburbs to reach Bandra and make travel easier.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) is working on the underground Metro-3. The work is being carried out in two phases, with the first phase expected to enter passenger service at the beginning of the new year. However, it was delayed as some permissions were pending. All the permissions for the Aarey car shed have been obtained. There were 177 trees in the area leading to the Metro depot. The area is known as 'Shutting Neck'. Work in the area could not be done without cutting down these trees. Permission in this regard was granted late. So it was too late to work. As a result, the first phase of the metro was delayed. However, the work is now going on at a fast pace and the first phase will start in April.

First stage

Aarey to BKC

- Stations: 10 (9 underground and 1 on the ground)

Second stage

BKC to Cuffe Parade

- Stations: 17