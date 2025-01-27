Mumbai Flower Festival 2025: 5,000 Plants to Feature in Three-Day Event from January 31

Mumbai, which has won the "Tree City of the World" award for three consecutive years, is set to host the vibrant "Mumbai Flower Festival" featuring many colorful flowers. The three-day event will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2025, showcasing 5,000 flowering and fruiting plants in a horticultural extravaganza.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will organise this three-day festival at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla. Each year, the festival is themed around a unique concept. This year, the theme revolves around India's National Symbols, which will be artistically crafted using flowers and leaves. The initiative aims not only to entertain but also to enrich the knowledge of Mumbai's residents and foster a sense of national pride. This year marks the 28th edition of the annual horticulture exhibition. The BMC has urged Mumbaikars to enjoy this three-day flower festival to the fullest.

A Showcase of Floral Diversity Under One Roof

One of the highlights of the Mumbai Flower Festival is the opportunity to witness a wide variety of colorful and fragrant flowering plants all in one place. The BMC's garden department plays a key role in this, meticulously working on planting, maintaining, and decorating the plants to create a visually stunning experience.

In previous years, the festival has featured themes such as cartoons, "Aamchi Mumbai," music, selfie points, Disneyland, aquatic life, and animal kingdoms. This year, the theme will focus on India's National Symbols, with floral decorations crafted accordingly.

Replicas of National Symbols to Be Created

The festival will include approximately 5,000 plants, including various species of flowering plants, fruit saplings, colorful blooms, and medicinal plants. Additionally, replicas of India's national symbols will be created, such as: