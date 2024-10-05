Mumbai: Former Corporator Raises Concerns Over Excessive Use of Concrete at Bandra Fort Garden Renovation

The extensive use of concrete in the ongoing improvement work at Bandra Bandstand Fort Garden, Bandra West, has raised concerns. Former Bandra West corporator Asif Zakaria has written to the municipal commissioner, urging him to review the situation before the project's completion.

At the end of 2023, the Garden Infrastructure Cell (GIC) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began restoration and beautification work on the four-acre garden adjoining Bandra Fort. Approximately ₹20 crore is expected to be spent on the renovation, with completion slated for December 2024.

However, the excessive use of concrete has alarmed residents, who fear that the garden will lose its original charm. "The current renovation involves far more concrete than was originally present. Given the natural, hilly terrain of the garden, this over-concretisation is concerning—not only aesthetically but also in terms of environmental and safety risks," Zakaria said in a letter to the municipal commissioner. He also shared photos on X (formerly Twitter) showing the garden before the work began and its current state.

Zakaria pointed out that the garden, once reserved for greenery, has now lost its natural lawns and green cover. He said, "The garden is situated in a hilly area with many steps, but no railings have been installed, making it extremely difficult for senior citizens and those with mobility issues to use the facility safely. Additionally, ramps for differently-abled individuals that were once available have not been restored, further compromising accessibility."

He also raised concerns about illegal stalls at the garden's entrance, which could obstruct access and lead to encroachment of the garden plot.

Zakaria alleged that the lack of proper planning and study has not only wasted taxpayers' money but has also compromised the usability and aesthetic value of this beloved public space. He urged the municipal commissioner to review the project before its completion.