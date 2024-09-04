Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2024: Anant Ambani Becomes Honorary Member of Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal

Mumbai: The Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal has recently appointed Anant Ambani as an honorary member of their board. The resolution was passed during the board's Annual General Meeting.

Anant Ambani, the son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, has been associated with the mandal for 15 years through various initiatives, will now play a more active role in its operations. He has been a regular at the mandal's Ganeshotsav events, including the immersion ceremony at Girgaum Chowpatty. The Reliance Foundation, under the Ambani family, has also provided significant support for the mandal's healthcare initiatives.

A senior member of the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal said, "Anant Ambani's honorary membership has been approved at the annual board meeting. The honorary membership is extended annually."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the mandal faced a financial crunch due to its extensive social work, Ambani stepped in to provide substantial support. The Reliance Foundation donated 24 dialysis machines to the mandal's patient assistance fund.

"Anant Ambani has been instrumental in supporting the charitable activities of the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal," the board member added.