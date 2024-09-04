Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2024: Electricity Companies Advise Mandals To Ensure Safety with Proper Earthing

Preparations for 2024 Ganeshotsav are underway in Mumbai, and Ganesh idols of most of the Ganesh Mandals have entered the Mandap. The mandals have provided electric lighting in the vicinity of the mandap. However, all Ganeshotsav mandals should emphasize the safety of electrical equipment. Where needed, electricity companies BEST, Mahavitaran, Adani, and Tata have appealed that earthing should be provided there.

During Ganeshotsav, temporary electricity supply, increase, decrease, and modification of electricity load should not be done without the written permission of the electricity supply companies. Fiber cement board should be used for installing temporary electricity meters. Maintenance of the installation should be done by an approved electrical contractor. He should be appointed for this period. Residual current devices to be fitted in the arrangement shall be fitted. Make sure they last forever. Under no circumstances should they be bypassed. Check whether the earthing of all the appliances and electrical equipment is proper. Tests should be done from time to time. Do not use multi plugs. Electricity supply companies have suggested that only one machine should be connected to one plug.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Artisans Craft Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols in Nashik (Watch Video)

'Tata' addition to 30 circles -

1) Tata Power Company has provided temporary power connections to more than 30 Ganeshotsav mandals. The company has provided a WhatsApp number to provide temporary power connection.

2) Keep a single switch to switch off the power supply to all pavilions in case of emergency.

3) Electricity consumption in the pavilion should not be more than the approved electricity capacity.

4) Use three-pin plugs for extension cords.

5) Wiring should not be jointed at multiple places.

Electricity at domestic rate from Mahavitaran -

1) Ganeshotsav Mandals will be charged household electricity rates for connection from Mahavitaran.

2) Boards require a registration certificate, pavilion permission from the local self-government body, a license from the police station, an electricity inspector's certificate that power supply is safe, a power demand application, a power supply layout test report, and nationalized bank account passbook shadow copy documents for temporary electricity connection.

3) Mandals are required to pay a deposit amount. If this amount is paid online, after the end of Ganeshotsav, the remaining amount excluding the electricity bill will be refunded. More information can be obtained on the toll-free number of Mahavitaran's customer service center.