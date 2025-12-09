Mumbai Gold Theft: Man Flees With ₹24 Lakh Bar, Arrested While Escaping On Private Bus To UP

A case was registered after 20 tolas (200 grams) of gold was stolen from an open house located at Afiya Heights, 11th floor, Room No. 1101, Dimtimkar Road, Mumbai. The theft occurred between 10 am and 5.30 pm on November 29, 2025, while interior work was underway and the doors were left open. The complainant, identified as Yusuf Ibrahim Kasmani, aged 53, reported the incident at 12.57 am on November 30, 2025, under Crime No. 703/2025, Section 305(A) of the IPC.

According to the complaint, an unknown person allegedly took away a 200-gram gold bar valued at Rs 24 lakh from a wooden cupboard in the bedroom without consent and with the intent to cheat. The entire stolen property consisted of the gold bar and was later recovered by the police. Following registration of the case, police investigators began tracing the accused. CCTV footage showed a worker who had come to the complainant’s home moving suspiciously, after which his mobile number was found switched off, and his Aadhaar card was fake.

A complaint was filed at @SirjjmargPS reporting the theft of a 200-gram gold bar worth approximately ₹24 lakh during interior renovation work at a residence.



During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was a habitual offender who frequently changed locations.… pic.twitter.com/nomuRWVkN7 — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 9, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai: CSMT to Get Grand Statue of Shivaji Maharaj, Confirms CM Devendra Fadnavis After Union Nod (Watch Video)

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had sold his belongings and fled to his village. Acting on this, the police team led by PSI Prashant Nerkar traveled to the Banda district in Uttar Pradesh and conducted inquiries through informants. As the suspect frequently changed locations and did not use his mobile phone, the team tracked him across four states over seven days. Following technical surveillance and confidential inputs, the police discovered his route through the Matondh–Kanpur highway.

On December 8, 2025, around 4 am, police intercepted a private bus based on informant details. The accused attempted to escape by jumping from the bus window and running into nearby bushes, but was detained successfully. The accused, identified as Irshad Kallu Khan, aged 22, working as a painter and residing near Hanuman Mandir, Road No. 04, Mandala, Mankhurd, Mumbai, was arrested. Police confirmed that he had no prior criminal history, and the entire stolen property was recovered. The operation was conducted under the guidance of senior officers from the Mumbai Police.