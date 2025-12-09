Mumbai: CSMT to Get Grand Statue of Shivaji Maharaj, Confirms CM Devendra Fadnavis After Union Nod (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, December 9, announced in the state assembly that after the Union Government's approval a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be installed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). He informed the House that the statue will be placed inside the station premises once the redesigned development plan receives all mandatory approvals. Fadnavis added that the statue would be integrated with the ongoing redevelopment project of the heritage landmark. His response came during discussions in the assembly after the matter was raised by members.

The issue was highlighted by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, who pointed out that although the iconic railway station was renamed after the Maratha warrior king, no appropriate statue had been installed yet. He stressed the cultural and historical importance of the site and said it deserved a monument that truly represented Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy. Responding to this, Fadnavis said, "The Union government has already taken the decision. A fresh proposal from the state was not required. The statue has been incorporated in the master plan of the revamped CSMT." He further clarified that the earlier communication from the Union Minister of State for Railways referred to a previous station layout, not the current redevelopment blueprint.

नवीन आराखडा मंजूर झाल्यानंतर छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस (CSMT), मुंबई येथे छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांचा भव्य पुतळा उभारू!… pic.twitter.com/DU3B0LSZhr — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 9, 2025

The announcement comes at a politically significant time, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are expected to focus heavily on the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during their campaigns. The polls for the BMC, known as the richest civic body in India, are expected in January 2026, and observers believe the statue proposal may become a notable election issue as parties compete to claim ownership over Shivaji Maharaj’s cultural symbolism.