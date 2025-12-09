Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns MLAs Against Misusing Ladki Bahini Scheme in Assembly; Says ‘May Have to Sit Home’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on December 9, cautioned legislators, including a member of his own party, after several of them repeatedly mentioned the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahini scheme while raising unrelated questions during the Assembly’s Question Hour. Annoyed by the frequent and casual references, he stated that the programme should not be used as a political tagline every time a concern is raised. He further warned that such behaviour could attract serious consequences, briefly silencing the House. His sharp remark — advising members that they might “have to stay home” if the trend continued — highlighted his growing frustration.

The situation intensified when BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who previously worked as Fadnavis’s personal assistant, mentioned alleged illegal liquor distribution and again referred to the scheme. Fadnavis immediately interrupted and firmly reminded him that he had already instructed members not to link the programme to unrelated topics. He stressed that the warning applied equally to the ruling party and the opposition. Earlier, Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad had made a similar reference, which initially triggered visible irritation from the chief minister during the discussion.

Fadnavis reiterated that the scheme is an important initiative of the state government and should not be dragged into political arguments or used for unnecessary points. He assured the House that the programme would continue without affecting funding for other welfare plans. After his stern warning, no member brought up the scheme again for the rest of the session. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahini Yojana offers monthly financial support to economically disadvantaged women, providing assistance to improve their financial independence and essential spending needs.