Thane Traffic Update: Gaimukh Stretch of Ghodbunder Road to Remain Closed for Repairs from December 12–14; Check Alternate Routes Here

The condition of the Gaimukh Road in Ghodbunder, Thane, has remained poor for a long time, prompting authorities to begin repair work. The patchwork will be carried out from December 12 to December 14, leading to temporary traffic changes in the area. As the repair begins during the weekend, there is a strong possibility that the usual “weekend rush” may once again turn into heavy congestion. Commuters and local residents are being cautioned to expect delays and slower movement during this period, especially along busy junctions where diversions will be implemented to facilitate repair work.

From Friday, December 12, at midnight, the Thane Traffic Department will divert heavy vehicles due to the work scheduled between Gaimukh Water Treatment Centre, Kajupada, and Fountain Hotel using DBM and mastic asphalt techniques. These restrictions will continue until midnight on Sunday, December 14. According to the notification issued, heavy vehicles heading toward Ghodbunder from Mumbai Junction will not be allowed entry at W Junction and Kapurbawdi Junction. They must instead use diversion routes via Nashik Road, Kharigaon Toll Naka, Mankoli, and Anjurphata to reach their destination.

Vehicles heading from Mumbra and Kalwa toward Ghodbunder Road will also face restrictions. They will be stopped at the Kharigaon Toll Naka and will be redirected through alternate internal roads via Kharigaon Creek Bridge, Mankoli, and Anjurphata. These diversions have been introduced to minimize traffic pressure on the stretch undergoing repairs. The traffic department has urged drivers, especially those operating heavy vehicles, to follow the diversions strictly to prevent bottlenecks and ensure smoother movement during the repair period.

Ghodbunder Road has been witnessing severe congestion in recent months due to heavy vehicle movement, leading to frustration among residents. Housing societies in the area had even protested, demanding traffic solutions. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently held a review meeting with police and administrative officials from Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai, instructing strict control measures on heavy vehicles. However, with repair work now underway, citizens may again face traffic delays until the project is completed.