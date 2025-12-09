IndiGo Flight Crisis: DGCA Orders 5% Flight Reduction by December 10 After Widespread Delays and Cancellations - Read Full Order

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially ordered IndiGo to cut 5% of its approved Winter 2025 flight schedule across all routes, following persistent operational disruptions and large-scale cancellations. The directive, issued on December 8, states that despite having fewer aircraft available than sanctioned, IndiGo increased its departures by more than 9% compared to the previous winter season. The regulator noted that the airline failed to prove it could handle peak-demand routes or maintain frequent schedules without significant delays and cancellations. As part of the compliance process, IndiGo has been asked to reduce operations and submit a fresh and realistic schedule by 5 pm on December 10, 2025.

The DGCA, in its official notice, mentioned that Indigo has increased its departures by 9.66% during Winter Schedule 25 (WS 25) compared to Winter Schedule 24 (WS 24), and by 6.05% compared to Summer Schedule 25 (SS 25). The notice stated, “Whereas it has come to the notice of DGCA that the Winter schedule 2025, as approved for Indigo, was examined against the backdrop of wide disruptions due to massive cancellations of flights. It was observed that, as per the Winter Schedule (WS) 2025 issued by DGCA, 15,014 departures per week were approved for M/s Indigo, amounting to 64,346 flights approved for the month of November 2025.

Whereas, as per the operational data submitted by Indigo, it has been observed that 59,438 flights were actually operated during November 2025, with 951 flight cancellations recorded during the month.

Whereas, as compared to SS25, Indigo was allowed an enhancement of the schedule by 6% with 403 aircraft as against 351 aircraft in SS25. However, it has been observed that the airline could operate only 339 aircraft in October 2025 and 344 aircraft in November 2025.

From the above, it is inferred that Indigo has increased its departures by 9.66% in comparison to Winter Schedule 24 (WS 24) and by 6.05% in relation to Summer Schedule 25 (SS 25). However, the airline has not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedules efficiently. Therefore, it is directed to reduce the schedule by 5% across sectors, especially on high-demand, high-frequency flights, and to avoid single-flight operations on a sector by Indigo.

Furthermore, you are required to submit a revised schedule by 5 PM on 10th December 2025.

This issues with the approval of Competent Authority.”

Since the first week of December 2025, IndiGo has been facing a huge operational crisis due to new crew regulations and staff shortage. Passengers across major Airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata remained stranded for hours due to flight cancellations, delays, and rising airfares.

