IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in six Maharashtra districts

The Met department issued a orange alert for six Maharashtra districts, predicting severe to extremely heavy rainfall. Mumbai, which was lashed by rains, will witness relatively less intense showers on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release.

For the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three of which are next to Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Nashik, it issued an orange alert, indicating the probability of heavy to severe downpour at some locations.

Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall only at isolated places on Thursday. the IMD said, issuing a yellow alert for the city.