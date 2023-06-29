Hand grenade attack on Rangers check post in Pakistan's Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], June 29 : An unidentified man hurled a hand grenade at a Rangers check post on Gareeb Shah Road Lyari in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The man fled the spot after attacking the place.

According to the police officials, there were no casualties reported in the attack. The police and ranger were present at the site of the incident and the Bomb Disposal Squad also rushed to the site, reported ARY News.

Earlier, a similar attack happened when unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at SSP's squad in Dera Murad Jamali, Naseerabad.

According to the details, the attackers fled the spot before hurling a hand grenade near the vehicle of the police squad.

The police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and bomb disposal squad rushed to the site of the explosion and sealed off the area.

Earlier, in a separate incident, two policemen died and two others suffered injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area, according to ARY News.

The sources from the hospital said that one of the policemen succumbed to his injuries on the spot while the other one died while being treated at the hospital, as per ARY News.

"Two cops are being treated for serious wounds," the sources said. Moreover, the police added, "The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters," and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured have been identified as sub-inspectors Saeed and Gohar.

