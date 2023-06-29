Elections at Deshmukh International School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In order to create awareness about the election, The Deshmukh International School, Nakshatrawadi conducted elections to select the school head boy and head girl. Five students including three boys and two girls contested and campaigned for the two posts. The students were informed about placing ‘ink’ on the left forefinger and the way of casting their votes in select ballot. The contestants were given the option to choose their election symbols. The school premises turned into a polling booth with voting tables in enclosures separately for girls and boys. Ballot boxes were placed to drop their ballot paper, said principal Pradnya Deshmukh.