Rahul Gandhi should not have gone to Manipur when he cannot bring solution: Assam CM

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his Manipur visit by saying that the Congress leader should have stayed away from the situation, especially when he can not bring any solution.

"The state and the central government have to do the work of controlling the situation. During such times, no political leader should force himself into the situation, especially when he is not capable of bringing any resolution," Sarma slammed Rahul Gandhi.

"Had his visit brought a positive effect, it would have been a different scenario. All he got is a day of media coverage, there is not going to be any result from it (Rahul's visit)," Himanta added.

Himata Sarma also said that if any state is in a tragic situation, then no one should not try to get political gains from it.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that his irresponsible behaviour turned the situation sensitive in Manipur as people began protests after the Congress leader visited the state on Thursday.

Patra said that several student unions, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and women's organisations had protested against Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur.

As the situation turned tense in Manipur after his visit, Patra said, "Rahul and responsibility never travel together."

"Sensitivity is far more important than stubbornness," Patra added.

"Rahul doesn't listen as he is always eager to open his 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'," Patra added.

"Student unions in Manipur boycotted this tour of Rahul Gandhi yesterday. The student unions enumerated the legacy issues as to why they were boycotting his visit. Civil society organizations (CSO) also said that Rahul should not come to Manipur during these times. Various women's organizations also raised their voices against Rahul's visit," Sambit Patra said how his visit was opposed even before it began.

Patra said that CSO even asked Rahul not to come here and "reignite the spark." But Rahul still went ahead with his visit.

Rahul Gandhi, who landed in Imphal earlier on Thursday, was forced to return to the State capital a short while after local police prevented his carcade from proceeding to Churachandpur, where the Congress leader was headed to meet with victims of ethnic violence.

The Congress leader's convoy was stopped at a checkpost near Bishnupur, which is about 20 kilometres from Imphal.

Police, party workers and locals staged a protest and later, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

