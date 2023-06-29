BD India's Pledge for Safety Initiative Launched with a 'Safety Flame' March from Ruby Hall Clinic

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 29: To enhance awareness around the importance of safety protocols, practices, and technologies to deliver optimum Patient and clinical outcomes as well as enable knowledge-sharing of best practices around this key area, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) recently organized the 'Pledge for Safety' - Clinical Leaders Forum.

The 'Pledge for Safety' event was launched from Ruby Hall Clinic with the lighting of the Safety Lamp in the presence of over 45 Nursing leaders from leading hospitals of Pune. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Behram Khodaiji CEO of Ruby Hall Clinic, Dr. Prasad Mudlikar MD of Ruby Hall Clinic, Ms. Neelakshi Srivastava Director of Nursing Services, Dr. Bhushan Nagarkar, Consultant & Head of Critical Department, Manipal Hospital, Baner and Mr. Sharat Nair, Regional Sales Manager, BD India.

All participants came together to take their 'Pledge for Safety' on this occasion. The Safety Lamp, a symbol and reminder of the pledge taken towards enabling safety for the optimum patient and clinical outcomes will journey through various hospitals in Pune this month.

Highlighting the importance of improved safety and a better patient experience, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "Aligned with our purpose of Advancing the world of health, we are happy to partner with like-minded partners via forums like Pledge for Safety that bring the focus on the importance of safe and innovative technologies to enhance patient and healthcare workers safety, resulting in improved clinical outcomes and better patient experiences. Initiatives like these on the one hand further sensitize medical staff to the importance of better safety measures and on the other hand, provide a platform for knowledge sharing and experience in improving safety standards."

The program witnessed clinical discussions around Infusion safety and the importance of a multi-dimensional approach towards infection prevention, along with bundle care and advanced technology. A power-packed panel discussion on Infusion safety and its role in patient and healthcare worker safety was also held amongst the nursing leaders of renowned hospitals such as Noble Hospital, Sancheti Hospital, Joshi Hospital, Ruby Hall Clinic, Manipal Hospital, Baner and Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. They also discussed various roadblocks and hurdles faced in the adoption of Safety guidelines and practices, among which staff attrition was the biggest challenge.

As they took the pledge with the safety flame in hand, BD India committed to take this flame to various hospitals to imbibe and continue safety culture by strengthening the protocols, practices, and safety technologies.

Venous access via catheter insertion is common practice in the hospital for medication administration, hemodynamic monitoring, renal replacement therapy, nutritional support etc. As a consequence of their increasing use, bloodstream infections resulting from intravascular catheters have become a costly complication of health care. Safety technology also have a significant impact on the reduction of infections, injuries, and deaths in the workplace. To ensure a safe environment for healthcare professionals and to have better patient outcomes it becomes important to build a safety culture by adopting updated guidelines and safety practices with newer safety technologies.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

