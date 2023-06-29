Nagpur: Youth fatally stabbed by ex-fiance's brother

In the early hours of Wednesday, a 28-year-old man named Nikhil Uke was reportedly fatally stabbed in Ram Nagar. The incident occurred because he allegedly insisted on marrying the sister of one of the accused individuals. The accused in this case are identified as Himanshu Moon (23), Ankit alias Annie Waghmare (25), both residents of Ram Nagar, and Vishal Fulmali (22), a resident of Kaushalya Nagar.

According to the police, Nikhil is employed at a mall, whereas Himanshu is considered the primary accused in the case. Nikhil had developed a friendship with Himanshu's sister over the past three years, and they were planning to get married with the approval and support of both families.

However, some time ago, the relationship between both families deteriorated, leading to Himanshu's family denying permission for marriage. As a result, Himanshu's sister ceased her association with Nikhil, which deeply hurt him. Nikhil repeatedly asked the girl for the reason behind their separation, to which she revealed that it was due to the influence of Himanshu and her own family members.

Subsequently, Himanshu harboured resentment towards Nikhil, insisting that he keep his distance from his sister. Despite Himanshu's warning, Nikhil disregarded the request, prompting Himanshu to take matters into his own hands. On Tuesday night, Himanshu contacted Nikhil and invited him for a discussion. Nikhil, in response, acknowledged the call and informed Himanshu that he would meet him the following day.

However, Himanshu persistently called Nikhil, causing him to respond. Around midnight, Nikhil, accompanied by two friends, was en route to enjoy a drink together on a motorcycle. Upon receiving Himanshu's calls, Nikhil decided to meet him. Subsequently, Himanshu, accompanied by his two friends, awaited Nikhil's arrival.

Himanshu requested to have a private conversation with Nikhil, leading Nikhil's friend to step aside. Shortly after, the assailants launched a sudden attack on Nikhil using a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene. Nikhil sustained severe injuries as a result of the assault and was promptly transported to GMCH. Unfortunately, despite receiving medical treatment, Nikhil succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Wednesday.