Mumbai: Great Dane Attack Leads to Dog Trainer’s Tragic Death; Family Alleges Foul Play, FIR Filed

A dog trainer died within an hour of being bitten by a Great Dane during a session at a training academy in Vikhroli on Monday morning. The deceased's family, residing in Tagore Nagar, suspects foul play, prompting them to file an FIR against the owner of Marshal Dog and others under BNS section 106 (causing death due to negligence).

The trainer is survived by his parents. His uncle, Parvez Shaikh, who helped him secure the job at Marshal Dog eight months ago, stated that the supervisor informed him on Tuesday around 1 PM that Ali had been bitten and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. When Shaikh arrived, doctors declared him dead within two hours.

"There is something suspicious in the company's explanation. deceased had been handling that Great Dane for eight months, and these dogs don't bite their handlers. I've seen his body; large portions of his chest and arms were missing. I believe the company is hiding something," Shaikh told TOI. He also alleged that the postmortem had not been conducted and would take place on Wednesday.