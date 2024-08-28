Dog Attack in Thane: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies From Dog Bite in Bhiwandi; 800 Cases Reported in a Month

A 4-year-old girl died after being bitten by a dog in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district, Maharashtra. The family has alleged that the doctors at the municipal hospital did not provide proper treatment, which ultimately led to her death.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Sheikh has blamed the Bhiwandi-Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) for failing to contract dog sterilisation services for years, resulting in an increase in dog bite incidents in the city.

The victim, identified as Layba Sheikh, was initially treated at IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi but was referred to Thane's civil hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries. According to the police, a total of 55 dog bite incidents have been reported in the Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi.

The girl’s mother claimed that after receiving two anti-rabies injections and having her injuries dressed, her daughter was discharged the next day without proper treatment. Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Sheikh reported that 800 dog bite cases have been recorded in Bhiwandi in just one month, according to health department data.