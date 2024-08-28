Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Rapes Instagram Friend After Calling Her at His Flat

Mumbai, August 28: The city police on Monday detained a 17-year-old boy for allegedly raping a teenage girl whom he had befriended on Instagram.

The boy was produced before the juvenile justice board at the Dongri Children's Home. The boy and girl met through social media and began chatting and meeting. Later, the boy asked the girl to meet him at a flat in central Mumbai where he allegedly raped her.

According to the TOI report, when the girl opposed his sexual advance, the boy allegedly verbally abused her and physically assaulted her. Later, the girl informed her family members about the incident, and they approached the police.