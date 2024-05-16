Mumbai Heatwave: IMD Records Highest Day Temperatures in a Decade

As predicted by IMD On Wednesday Mumbai's Colaba recorded 37.6-degree Celsius highest day temperature in decade, which is 3.7 degrees above normal. Weather department had earlier gave heat wave morning in isolated places for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar .

In recent days, Mumbai and its surrounding areas have experienced high temperatures, with the IMD's Santacruz observatory recording a day temperature of 37.2 degrees, the second highest in a decade. The IMD had predicted heatwave conditions in isolated areas with a chance of light to moderate rain, but Wednesday saw no rain in the city or its outskirts. While Thane had some light rain on Tuesday, it did not extend beyond certain pockets.

Earlier in the week, Mumbai had heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Night temperatures were also above normal, with the Colaba and Santacruz observatories recording minimum temperatures slightly higher than usual.

The IMD defines a heatwave as maximum temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius with a departure of at least 4.5 degrees above normal. The highest day temperatures ever recorded in May for Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 39.7 degrees in 1972 and 41 degrees in 1979, respectively.