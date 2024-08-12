Mumbai: High Court Orders Eviction and FIR in Decades-Old Illegal Occupancy Case

The Marine Drive Police had allocated a house in the name of Shankar Sayaji Kamble, who was employed at the Mantralaya. However, instead of Kamble, another person, Ravikant Shravan Kamble, was living in the house. This came to light when the authorities received a letter from Shankar Sayaji Kamble's wife, in which she mentioned that Kamble was missing. The letter also stated that he used to live alone.

According to information from the police, on June 11, 1970, a flat in Dadar was allotted to government employee Shankar Sayaji Kamble. However, in 2007, Kamble's wife, Parvatibai Shankar Kamble, wrote a letter to the administration, stating that Kamble, who lived in that house, had been missing since 1986. She also provided a certificate to the administration confirming this. When a government official visited the house, it was discovered that Ravikant Shravan Kamble was living there, taking advantage of Kamble's name. The administration then issued a notice for him to vacate the house. Ravikant took the matter to the High Court, but the court directed him to vacate the house.

After the High Court's order, Ravikant Shravan Kamble requested some time to vacate the house, and he was granted a month's time. Despite repeated notices, he continued to stay in the house until 2020. When the final eviction notice was issued in 2020, Parvatibai approached the High Court and filed a writ petition. The High Court, in its decision, ordered the filing of an FIR against Ravikant Kamble. Following this, an FIR was registered based on the complaint of Kailash Shamrao Mugre, an officer working at the Mantralaya.

