Mumbai Hit-and-Run: 38-Year-Old Woman Dies in Andheri; Dumper Driver Absconding

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman, identified as Muskan Mainuddin Syed, after a speeding dumper hit her on Saturday morning. The driver of the dumper fled the scene following the accident. MIDC Police have registered a case against the driver for negligent driving, which led to the woman’s death, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:15 AM near JK Traders in the Mahakali Caves area, close to Kanakia Wall Street in Andheri. Muskan’s husband, Mainuddin Iqbal Syed, resides in Andheri’s Sher-e-Punjab area with his wife, son, daughter and elderly mother.

On the morning of the accident, Mainuddin received a call from his sister, informing him about an accident involving their Activa scooter. He immediately contacted the police using the number his sister provided. The police informed him that a woman had sustained critical injuries in a dumper accident and was admitted to Cooper Hospital.

Upon reaching the hospital, Mainuddin discovered that his wife, Muskan, had succumbed to her injuries. Police investigations revealed that Muskan was riding her Activa scooter to drop her daughter at Canossa High School. While passing JK Traders, a speeding dumper collided with her scooter, causing severe head injuries. She was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The dumper driver fled the scene without providing any assistance or informing the authorities about the accident. Based on Mainuddin Syed's complaint, MIDC Police have registered a case against the driver for causing death due to negligence and failing to report the accident. A manhunt is underway to locate the accused driver.

Further investigations are ongoing.