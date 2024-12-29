Mumbai Hit-and-Run: 85-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies in Powai After Being Struck by Motorcyclist

An 85-year-old man, Padmsingh Nepali, tragically lost his life after being struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the road in Powai on Friday. The incident occurred when Nepali was walking to update his passbook at the State Bank of India around 2 PM. As he crossed the road near Lubini Buddhavihar in Manubhai Chawl, a motorcyclist hit him from behind, causing him to fall and suffer severe head injuries.

The motorcyclist, who brought Nepali to Axon Hospital, left the scene shortly afterward, leaving the victim's family to arrange further medical care. The hospital lacked necessary oxygen facilities and advised the family to transfer Nepali to Cooper Hospital. However, despite efforts to arrange the transfer, Nepali succumbed to his injuries at Cooper Hospital at around 7:15 PM.

Nepali, a resident of Chandivali, is survived by his wife and a son who works as a driver. His daughter-in-law filed the police complaint, and a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The investigation continues as the authorities work to trace the fleeing motorcyclist.