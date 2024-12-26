Mumbai Hit And Run Case: Biker Rams Into Another, Leaving One Dead and One Injured At Tardeo

A shocking hit-and-run case has emerged from Tardeo, where a speeding bike rammed into another, leaving one person dead and another critically injured. The Tardeo police have registered a case against an unidentified biker and are currently investigating the matter.

According to the police, the incident occurred late on the night of December 25 at around 12:46 AM. The victims, Manthan Deepak Wakchaure and his uncle Sagar Dilip Wakchaure, were riding their bike to buy paan in the Tulsiwadi area. As they approached near Bhatia Hospital, a speeding and negligent biker rammed into their bike from behind, causing them to lose control and fall onto the road.

The collision threw them onto another bike nearby, resulting in severe injuries. Sagar Wakchaure suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. Manthan Wakchaure also sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Following Manthan’s complaint, the Tardeo police have filed a case against the unidentified biker under relevant sections and have launched a search operation to locate the accused.