Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: BMC Takes Swift Action Against Unauthorized Billboards Following Ghatkopar Tragedy

Following the tragic incident in Ghatkopar where 14 lives were lost and 74 people were injured, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its crackdown on illegal hoardings. On Wednesday, two hoardings in Ghatkopar and Malad (W) were removed, with efforts continuing to dismantle the iron structures associated with these hoardings tonight and tomorrow. Immediately after the incident, Bhushan Gagrani, the Civic Chief and Administrator, visited the site and instructed officials to take decisive action against unauthorized billboards within the BMC's jurisdiction. Consequently, three more billboards in the Chheda Nagar area were removed for lacking proper permits, with the operation carefully coordinated to not disrupt ongoing rescue efforts.

As per BMC records, there are a total of 1,025 licensed hoardings under its purview, comprising 573 illuminated, 382 non-illuminated, and 70 LED hoardings. Andheri (West) boasts the highest number of hoardings at 134, closely followed by Khar with 129. Conversely, Mulund, Fort, Colaba, and nearby regions have the fewest licensed hoardings. Furthermore, Dr. Ashwani Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), has issued notices to Divisional Engineers of Central and Western Railway to remove hoardings exceeding the regulated size of 40 by 40 feet. Under Section 30(2)(V) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the BMC, acting as the District Disaster Management Authority, mandated this action.

Given Mumbai's coastal location and susceptibility to adverse weather conditions, the municipal administration prohibits the installation of billboards larger than 40 by 40 feet. Despite this regulation, it has come to light that advertisement boards of irregular sizes have been erected along municipal roads and on private land within railway administration limits. Dr. Ashwani Joshi, in his capacity as Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) and Chairman of the Mumbai District Disaster Management Authority, has directed the immediate removal of all advertisement boards exceeding the stipulated size within railway administration limits to prevent a recurrence of the Ghatkopar tragedy.