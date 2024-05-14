Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Bollywood Actors Vijay Varma and Soni Razdan Question State Authorities

Mumbai witnessed the unseasonal rainfall followed by sandstorm resulting in the fall of illegal hoarding near Ghatkopar. The hoarding felled on the petrolpump leaving 14 dead and 74 injured so far. This tragic incident has created frustration among the citizens. Bollywood actors Vijay Varma reacts, Soni Razdan, Roshan Abbas, Mini Mathur also reacted to the unusual incident. Soni questioned the BMC after they announced that the billboard was constructed without their approval.

On journalist Faye D’Souza’s post Alia Bhatt's mother commented, "Terrible." She also wrote under another Instagram post by Faye, "But why do they only discover this illegal hoarding AFTER it’s killed people? Isn’t the @my_bmc therefore liable for prosecution in this case then? For not doing their due diligence before such a disaster takes place?"

TV host, Roshan Abbas said, "Who did the hoarding belong to? Who is the owner. It is very easy to determine this." Meanwhile, actor Vijay Varma shared a video of the accident on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Oh no.”

Actor Mini Mathur also took to Instagram Stories and said, "Life in our country has zero value. Whose hoarding, is it? Who allowed it to stand there for years? The blame game this week will lead to no answers and the corrupt nexus that allowed the open flouting of rules will never be taken apart. Disgusting."

The sudden rainfall and thunderstorm created panic situation among Mumbaikars. In first downpour city was gripped with traffic jam and delayed train service.