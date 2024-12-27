Mumbai: Home Tutor In Malad Threatened with ₹70 Lakh Extortion Demand

The Malad police have registered a case against three members of a family for allegedly threatening a 45-year-old home tutor to pay extortion money of ₹60-70 lakh to withdraw a complaint filed against her. The accused have been identified as Hemal Shah, Dhara and Dipesh. The case, which initially occurred in the Fort area, has now been transferred to the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar(MRA) Marg Police for further investigation.

The complainant, a 45-year-old woman residing in the Fort area, conducts tuition classes from her home. She was reportedly acquainted with Hemal Shah, with whom she shared a friendly relationship and stayed in touch through social media. According to her complaint, on May 20, 2024, Hemal made a video call to her during which he allegedly attempted to molest her by engaging in obscene acts.

Subsequently, Dhara filed a false complaint against the teacher, leading to the police registering a case against her.

On December 24, 2024, Dipesh reportedly called the complainant’s father and demanded ₹60-70 lakh to resolve the matter and withdraw the case. He allegedly threatened that failure to pay the amount would result in making it impossible for her to live in Maharashtra.

The woman then approached the Malad police and filed a complaint against the three accused. After verifying the allegations, the police registered a case against Hemal Shah, Dhara, and Dipesh under charges of molestation and criminal intimidation for extortion.

The investigation has now been handed over to the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar(MRA) Marg Police, who will interrogate the accused. Further developments are awaited.