Mumbai Horror: 23-Year-Old Kills Father & Grandfather, Injures Uncle, Surrenders to Police

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old youth murdered his father and grandfather and injured his uncle by slitting their throats. The crime took place around midnight on Tuesday at Santoshi Mata Chawl near Takshashila building in Andheri (East). The accused later surrendered at the local police beat post.

According to MIDC police, the accused, identified as Chetan Bhatre, worked as a delivery boy at a medical store. Around 11:30 pm, after returning home, he got into a heated argument with his father Manoj (57), grandfather Babu (79), and uncle Anil (54). Reportedly fed up with constant disputes and provocation—especially from his inebriated father—Chetan fetched a kitchen knife and attacked the three one after the other.

His father and grandfather died on the spot, while his uncle sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Nair Hospital. Doctors have confirmed that his condition is now stable.

After the attack, Chetan, with the blood-stained knife still in hand, walked straight to the police beat post near Takshashila building and surrendered. On-duty constables Sanjay Bhalerao, Vijay Devre, and Suhas Nevase immediately took him into custody and informed senior officers.

During interrogation, Chetan alleged that his father, grandfather, and uncle were all addicted to alcohol and regularly picked fights. He also claimed that his mother had left the household years ago due to constant harassment and that the family members misused the money earned by him and his sister.

MIDC police have registered a case of murder and other serious offences against Chetan Bhatre under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.