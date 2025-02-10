Mumbai Horror: Woman Kills Husband, Dumps Body in Malad With Boyfriend's Help

Mumbai's Malvani police arrested a woman and her purported boyfriend within four hours of discovering her husband's body. The deceased, Rajesh Chauhan, 30, was found early Sunday morning in the Soham compound with his throat slit. Acting on a report to the police control room, DCP Anand Bhoite mobilized multiple teams. CCTV footage proved crucial, showing a woman and a man transporting a body on a two-wheeler from the direction of Gamdevi Temple. Further investigation led police to Chauhan's residence at Malvani Ali Talai Gate Number 6, where they found bloodstains.

During questioning, Chauhan's wife, Puja, 30, confessed to the murder. She claimed she was driven to kill her husband due this abusive drinking habits. She stated that he would frequently come home intoxicated and physically assault her. Puja admitted to slitting his throat while their two children were asleep and then enlisting the help of Imran Mohammad Rizwan to dispose of the body. They attempted to conceal the body by wrapping it in a bedsheet, pretending to take him to the hospital.

Rizwan, who is from the same village as Puja and had been staying with the family for the past few months, was also arrested. Puja had introduced Rizwan to her husband as her brother. However, police suspect a more intimate relationship and are investigating the possibility of an extra-marital affair as the motive for the murder. Both Puja and Rizwan have been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.