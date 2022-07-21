Mumbai hospitals see sudden spike in swine flu cases

In Mumbai, due to continuous rains and changing environment, the incidence of many diseases is increasing. Currently, the cases of swine flu is increasing along with diseases like cold, fever and malaria. Meanwhile, at least four patients infected with Influenza H1N1 are on ventilators in the city. Infectious diseases are again increasing in the city. Therefore, people who have tested negative for Covid-19 should be tested for H1N1.

In July, 11 cases of influenza H1N1 were reported. Two patients were reported in June. Also, it has been informed on behalf of doctors that at least two to three patients infected with swine flu are being registered in the OPD every day. Like Corona, H1N1 is also a respiratory disease. Swine flu was also seen as a global epidemic in 2019 like Corona. But with time its prevalence decreased.

The first death due to H1N1 was reported in the state last week. On July 10, a 9-year-old girl from Talasari in Palghar died of swine flu. In the city, not a single case of H1N1 was reported in the last three years. Earlier, 44 patients were reported in 2020 and 64 in 2021.

How to recognize the disease? Swine flu or Covid-19?

Symptoms of covid 19 and swine flu are similar. These symptoms overlap, so it can be a little difficult to distinguish between swine flu and Covid-19. Symptoms like runny nose and cold are found in swine flu. In covid-19, symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell are found. As the treatment methods are different for both the diseases, it is necessary to identify the exact disease in the beginning.